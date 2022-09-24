Multicultural Fair makes its return after two years

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pear Blossom Park in Medford was packed on September 24th for the 29th annual Multicultural Fair.

The free event was back for the first time since the pandemic and featured food from all over the world, live performances, and much more.

There were also a ton of activities for kids to enjoy like face painting, bouncy houses, and various arts and crafts.

Organizers say the annual event is held to bring the community together to celebrate diversity.

“It’s a beautiful day it’s great people are out here with their families. There are different types of music and dances from different countries, all kinds of different food, and different organizations, I’m having a blast, I am happy to be here,” said Rene Braga, with Unite Oregon.

He says Unite Oregon is a statewide nonprofit organization that advocates for social and racial justice for minorities in Oregon.

Organizers say they plan to make things even bigger for their 30th annual event next year.