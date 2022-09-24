The 12th annual Ride The Rogue event raises $25,000

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Cyclists from all around the region participated in the 12th annual Ride The Rogue event on September 24th.

The event featured three routes ranging from 60 to 20 miles long, each ride had a post-ride party with food, craft beer, and music.

Organizers say money raised from the event will go towards the completion of the Rogue River Recreational Corridor and Greenway.

“I love it, the nice thing about it is there are so many people that are doing something that is healthy, fun, good for the environment, and they are raising money for a good cause,” said David West of The Rogue Greenway Foundation.

West says over 300 people participated in the event. He says they have raised around $25,000 with the money going toward completing the greenway from Rogue River to Grants Pass.