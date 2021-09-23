Multiple people injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/NBC) – Multiple people have been shot inside a grocery store in a suburb of Memphis Thursday afternoon.
Police from multiple jurisdictions descended on the scene.
Multiple first responders and ambulances arrived at the scene to rush any wounded to local hospitals.
A nearby high school was placed in lockdown until police were able to secure the scene.
Police say the shooter died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
There has been at least one fatality and at least twelve others who were wounded.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said, “As bad as the scene is and it’s horrific. I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. But our teams came together and worked together that’s not just the law enforcement agencies, but the fire. Sometimes there’s a delay. There was no delay with our firemen coming into that scene with us.”
The investigation is ongoing.