Police seek information about Curry County shooting

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Curry County are asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect.
Oregon State Police said at about 6:03 p.m. on September 19, a motorcyclist was shot by an occupant of a passing vehicle on Highway 101 near milepost 289 south of Langlois, Oregon.
Both the motorcycle and the suspect vehicle were traveling southbound on the highway.
OSP described the vehicle as a black four-door hatchback, possibly a Volkswagen.
There were at least two people in the vehicle. They were described as a man and woman in their 20s or 30s. The man reportedly was tall and thin with short dark hair and a dark complexion. The woman was described as white with short hair with pink and purple highlights.
OSP did not comment about the condition of the motorcyclist.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068. Refer to case number SP21-268655.