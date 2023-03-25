MURA details potential new urban renewal district, as current one expires

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford city council is looking at creating a new ‘Urban Renewal District.’

We’re getting more details about the proposal.

The ‘Medford Urban Renewal Agency’ or MURA is looking to add a new district.

The current district in downtown and south Medford is set to run out of money by 2025.

The future district would include a mix of industrial, commercial and residential zoned lands.

MURA presented two study areas, the west McAndrews Road corridor and the neighborhood around Jackson Park.

The second is at the Riverside and Central corridor, from 10th street to Stewart Avenue.

“This was the first presentation of what will be many going forward as we look at this question about how do does the council want to consider using urban renewal in the future as an important tool in their tool kit,” MURA executive director Harry Weiss said.

Weiss said it’s very early in the planning process and the chosen study areas could change.

The city council is not expected to vote on a plan for another two years.

