The Butte creek Mill Foundation is about to demolish their old ice house

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Butte creek Mill Foundation will demolish its old stone ice house soon.

The foundation said the ice house was bought as a part of the mill and has been there since the 1870s.

But due to the worsening condition of the structure, it says it is a public safety hazard and eagle point city officials have mandated it be torn down.

But Bob Russell the former owner of the mill and ice house disagrees.

“Gradually all these historic buildings disappear and when they are gone they are gone forever. And that building tells us the story about the history and the start of eagle point way back in the 1870s.”, said Bob Russell, former owner of Butte Creek Mill.

Russell says he is trying to preserve and restore the ice house because of its history.

The butte creek mill says once it receives notice from the city, they will have to demolish the structure, otherwise they will be charged $500 each day.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.