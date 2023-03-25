Rogue Valley Int’l Medford Airport names new director

MEDFORD, Ore. – After nearly four months, Medford’s airport has officially named a new airport director.

Amber Judd will be the airport’s next director.

She’s served as the interim airport director since Jerry Brienza left the area in December.

Jackson County did have someone who accepted the position in January, but they backed out.

Judd said she found out this week she’ll have the job full-time.

Really look forward to serving the people of Jackson County and the surrounding area,” she said. “We have people from all over the region flying out of here and just means the world to me to give them a good experience. I will continue to work really, really hard to make this a good place to fly in and out of and people can get in and out of safely.”

Judd has worked at the airport for the last nine years.

Most recently, serving as the director of finance and administration.

She will continue to serve that position until a replacement is named.

