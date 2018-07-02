Murder suspect arrested after Central Point trailer fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A mother of four is presumed dead and her estranged husband in jail accused of killing her and setting her on fire in Central Point.
Deputies said when neighbors called 911 on June 30, 49-year-old Tammy Hicks was still inside their trailer in the 3000 block of McMartin Lane.
They said when fire crews arrived it was fully engulfed in flames.
Officials believe Tammy is the victim. However, an autopsy to officially confirm the identity will take place this week.
As of Monday morning, Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder and second-degree abuse of a corpse.