Murder suspect faces Josephine County Judge for the first time

Posted by Derek Strom February 7, 2024

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A suspect in a Grants Pass murder case was in court Wednesday afternoon.

According to Grants Pass Police, 25-year old Kiernan Fucci called 911 saying he shot another man Tuesday morning.

Fucci was arrested for second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim has been identified as 23-year old Jhonathan R. Davis Jr.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday.

