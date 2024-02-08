Murder suspect faces Josephine County Judge for the first time

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A suspect in a Grants Pass murder case was in court Wednesday afternoon.
According to Grants Pass Police, 25-year old Kiernan Fucci called 911 saying he shot another man Tuesday morning.
Fucci was arrested for second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim has been identified as 23-year old Jhonathan R. Davis Jr.
Fucci pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
His next court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday.
