Pacific Power proposing new transmission line in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Pacific Power is proposing a new project that would create a transmission line between Medford and White City.

Pacific Power already presented the project to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and said it will be applying for permits by the spring.

The company said it will make electricity more reliable in an area that has been affected by many types of natural disasters.

Pacific Power’s Simon Gutierrez said, “the project is a net positive for the area. Anything that can increase reliability in an area, especially in an area that’s potentially prone to wildfire, or we’ve got a situation where we need to turn power off.”

Gutierrez said they will start construction in 2025 if the project is approved.

He said they will be negotiating with landowners about easements in the meantime.

