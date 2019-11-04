Murder suspects escape California jail

MONTEREY, Calif. (KSBW) – An all-out manhunt is underway in California for two inmates who escaped from a Monterey County Jail.
20-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar are believed to have escaped overnight.
The two inmates were discovered missing during a morning inmate count. Officials later discovered their clothes outside the county jail.
Authorities say the men should be considered dangerous. Both men were convicted of murder.
Fonseca was in jail for gunning down two Salinas men back in 2018.
Police say Salazar fatally shot a man and injured his wife while they were driving through a Salinas neighborhood in 2017.
Monterey County Undersheriff John Mineau described the moment they realized the men escaped: “In our morning inmate count, one of the deputies discovered that two of the inmates who should have been present in the dorm were gone. We’re still trying to figure out how they got to where they ended up outside.”
Officials say the community was instrumental in helping law enforcement capture these two convicts.
They’re hoping the community will be able to help them a second time.