Decision Day at South Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – South Medford High School celebrated their Decision Day, this Monday.

Decision Day is an opportunity for the school to celebrate high school seniors as they chose their future plans.

Students with different interests in things like serving in the military, apprenticeships, trade programs and higher education all participated in the event.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them and the support from my teachers, staff members and everything. and I am so happy that I am part of a community like this”, said Jadah Hill, South Medford High School Senior.

“Its decision day and I am excited to get out of here and start doing my job. Start doing things”, said Daniel Gonzalez, South Medford High School Senior.

Around 130 students signed up for the event. Students also got swag bags and some even won raffle prizes.

North Medford High School’s Decision Day will be taking place this Tuesday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.