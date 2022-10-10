Mystery surrounds Shasta Lake’s ‘Ghost Boat’

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – Low water levels at Shasta Lake are unveiling a mystery, just in time for spooky season.

Last fall, a sunken boat appeared as the water diminished. Where things get really mysterious is the painted numbers it bares.

It’s marked “31-17.” These numbers confirm it was a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia.

That massive ship was General Patton’s headquarters during the invasion of Sicily during World War II.

President Eisenhower was also on board that ship at the time and the ship went on to six more D-Day invasions in the Pacific.

The little boat that was aboard that ship is now being called the “Ghost Boat.”

But how exactly it made it to the bottom of Shasta Lake remains a mystery.

It’s intended to be displayed at a museum in Nebraska.