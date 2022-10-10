Motorcylist killed in crash near Selma

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died in a crash in Josephine County.

Witnesses told investigators on Saturday evening, 54-year-old Jacob Irison McNeil was seen speeding on Thompson Creek Road with another motorcycle.

At the intersection with Lakeshore Drive, McNeil reportedly failed to navigate a turn and left the roadway. He was thrown from the motorcycle when it hit a fence. It’s not known if he was wearing a helmet.

McNeil was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second motorcycle left the scene before police arrived. That rider has not been identified, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.

No further information was provided.