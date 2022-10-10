Single-vehicle crash leaves driver dead in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after a crash in rural Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said at about 3:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 23-year-old Jason Myers of Grants Pass was driving a Ford Freestar van when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in the 2200 block of Laurel Road east of Cave Junction.

Myers was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said they didn’t know why the vehicle left the roadway.

No further information was provided by OSP.