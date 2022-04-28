N. California man sentenced for trafficking drugs into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Northern California man involved in bringing drugs to Southern Oregon will spend the next five years behind bars.

34-year-old Noel Lomas Murillo has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following a four-year FBI investigation.

The Department of Justice said Murillo transported drugs from Vacaville, California into Klamath Falls.

A federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment back in December of 2019. Murillo was formally charged with “conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

He pleaded guilty in late September of last year. He was sentenced this past Wednesday.