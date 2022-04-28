Medford holds drug take-back event

MEDFORD, Ore. – This Saturday, the Medford Police Department will be holding a drug take-back and document shredding event.

Medford police said you can drop off your unused, outdated, and unwanted prescription drugs there. They ask for no needles or inhalers.

Additionally, you can bring personal and confidential documents you would like to have shredded. Police are limiting the shredding to three grocery bags full of items.

All of this is free and will be located in the back parking lot of Medford City Hall at 411 West 8th Street. The three-hour event will take place between 9 a.m. and noon.