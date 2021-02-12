Home
N. California murder suspect arrested in Utah

N. California murder suspect arrested in Utah

Crime News Regional Top Stories U.S. & World ,

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KSL) – An 18-year-old man suspected of killing three people, including a 16-year-old girl, at a rural Native American reservation in Northern California has been captured in Utah.

Police in Tooele County, Utah arrested Mauricio Eduardo Johnson of Loleta on Thursday after a short chase.

Two people traveling in a separate vehicle were also detained.

Johnson is wanted for the murder of three people Wednesday at a home on the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation.

Two juveniles were found unhurt in the home and were placed in safe custody.

Johnson was arrested on a murder warrant and is being held without bail.

Other details, including whether Johnson was related to the victims or the motive for the killings, are unclear.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »