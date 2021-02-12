N. California murder suspect arrested in Utah

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KSL) – An 18-year-old man suspected of killing three people, including a 16-year-old girl, at a rural Native American reservation in Northern California has been captured in Utah.
Police in Tooele County, Utah arrested Mauricio Eduardo Johnson of Loleta on Thursday after a short chase.
Two people traveling in a separate vehicle were also detained.
Johnson is wanted for the murder of three people Wednesday at a home on the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation.
Two juveniles were found unhurt in the home and were placed in safe custody.
Johnson was arrested on a murder warrant and is being held without bail.
Other details, including whether Johnson was related to the victims or the motive for the killings, are unclear.