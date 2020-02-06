Home
N. California USFS aviation officer heading to Australia to help fight bushfires

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A Forest Service aviation expert from Northern California is going to Australia to help battle bushfires that have scorched more than 27 million acres and killed 33 people.

Millions of animals also died, including a huge portion of the kangaroo and koala populations.

Australian crews have come to California to help battle wildfires in the past. Now, Californians have an opportunity to return the favor.

The U.S. Forest Service has already sent a number of its employees from California across the Pacific to help. This coming weekend, Shasta-Trinity National Forest Aviation Officer John Casey will join them.

The Forest Service said Casey will work as an Air Attack Group Supervisor. He’ll be responsible for managing airspace around bushfires by coordinating the flights of firefighting planes and helicopters.

“We are proud of you John and wish you safe travels,” the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said.

You can read more about the U.S. Forest Service’s response in Australia here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/features/partnership-efforts-address-australia-wildfires

