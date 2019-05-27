Nation pauses to honor fallen service men and women

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – Memorial Day is a time for Americans across the U.S. to pause and reflect on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
In the nation’s capital on this solemn day, there was a moment of silence and words of gratitude for America’s fallen service men and women.
Vice President Mike Pence stated, “Today is the day when all across America, we pause to honor and remember those who served our nation but did not come home.”
All this follows a weekend of events as Americans flocked to the nation’s capital, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Thursday, the decades-old tradition of Flags In took place. The Old Guard put American flags on more than 228,000 gravesites at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldier’s and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery
1st Sgt. John Walker with the 289th MP Company said, “I have friends and family that are buried here. It means a lot to know that I’m part of the unit that was able to honor them in the end.”
And getting a little help this year from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country revved their engines during Rolling Thunder, honoring those killed in action and raised awareness for those service men and women who are still missing in action. Participant D. Tyree said, “We rode up today to pay respect to all the veterans and Americans that have died.”