Police searching for missing mushroom hunter near Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore. – A search and Rescue team from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office is now helping the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to locate a 56-year-old missing man.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Severson of Ruch was last seen hunting for mushrooms near Lake of the Woods Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

Severson was staying at a cabin on the eastside of the lake.

He is 5 foot 4 inches, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say they have been searching for Severson since Friday when he was reported missing around 1 p.m.

SAR teams are concerned with his safety due to poor weather in the area he was last seen in.

Anyone who has seen Severson or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.