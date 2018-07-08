National Guard called in to support local law enforcement

HORNBROOK, Calif.– Sisikiyou County is getting additional support from the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies across the state.
According to the sheriff’s office, there are 74 law enforcement personnel currently supporting the local agencies. Those include 38 National Guard personnel and 25 California Highway Patrol officers.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says the multi-agency support will help patrol residences, provide welfare checks and escort residents into areas only if they have a critical need for something left behind during initial evacuations.
“Getting this support from our federal, state and local counterparts, especially the state and the local, has been overwhelming,” said Sheriff Lopey. “It’s really helping us ensure the safety and the adequate services are being provided.”
Some residents during a community meeting Saturday afternoon have said they’ve noticed looting in and around Hornbrook.
According to the sheriff’s office there has only been one confirmed case but it hopes this increase in law enforcement will help ensure that won’t happen again.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.