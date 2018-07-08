Man wanted after vehicle pursuit in Shasta County

Shasta County, CA. – A deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to conduct a traffic stop with a car for a traffic violation. Before they could stop the car, the driver fled the scene at a high speed towards Shasta Dam Boulevard.
The deputy then pursued the vehicle while the driver continued to flee. Concerned for public safety, the pursuit was stopped shortly as they came closer to the Shasta Dam Visitors center.
The driver of the vehicle continued into the visitor’s center area where a waiting deputy succesfully deployed a tack strip to flatten all four of the tires on the car according to authorities. The driver continued to the Centimudi Boat Ramp where he fled from the car on foot.
An extensive search of the area was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and CHP personnel. The suspect was not found.
The sheriff’s office says witnesses at the scene and driving records have identified the driver as 42-year-old, Clifford Lee Bowers.
Deputies are asking the public for help and say anyone with knowledge of Bowers’s location should reach out to the Shasta County Sheriff’s office.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.