K street closed after reports of an alleged murder suicide

Grants Pass, Ore. – Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a gun shot victim on K street this morning. Police teams and paramedics responded quickly. Authorities say they found a woman and her eight year old son with gun shot wounds. Both were quickly transported to Three River Medical center.
Authorities say the woman died after she was taken to Three Rivers Medical center, and the eight year old died from his injuries as doctors were preparing him to be flown to Oregon Health Science University in Portland.
K street between 8th and 9th street were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.
Right now, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says this incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide.
As this is a developing story, please stay with NBC5 for updates.
