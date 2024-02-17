Candyland is here in Medford

Medford, Ore.- Valentine’s Day is over, but love is still in the air as ‘Winter in Candyland’ has blown into town this weekend.

A free collaboration effort put on by ‘the Family Nurturing Center’ and the ‘Medford Rogue Rotary’, has promised a weekend families don’t want to miss.

From noon to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday at 825 East Main Street, you have the chance to bring your kids to a real-life-sized candy village.

From Lollipop Lane to Gumdrop Mountain to Cupcake Corner, everything was handmade and this year-long process was largely inspired by the movie Polar Express.

Engagement coordinator Joy Marshall hopes this experience brings families even closer.

“Enjoy an activity that puts them together, playing together, and see how fun it is and that when you leave here today, that you’ll remember the enjoyment that they hand inside candy-land they’ll go home and play the board game together and keep the family activities going,” echoed Event coordinator for Family Nurturing Center, Joy Marshall.

Once again the event is free to the public this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 PM at the family nurturing center in Medford.

