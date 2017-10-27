National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The annual event allows you to safely dispose of your unused or outdated prescription medications for free, no questions asked.
Medford police will be in the city hall parking lot tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rogue Disposal and Recycling will also be on hand to shred any sensitive documents you’d like destroyed.
A drug take back event will also be held at the Josephine County adult jail in Grants Pass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Klamath County, you can drop of medications at the Klamath Falls Police Department between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Liquids and needles will not be accepted.
A list of other take back sites in Oregon is available HERE, courtesy of Congressman Greg Walden.