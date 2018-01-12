Nat’l Park Service commemorates Martin Luther Jr. King Day with free admission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, entrance to national park sites across the U.S. will be free on Monday, January 15, 2018.
Several national parks associated with Dr. King will be open to the public at no charge, including his birthplace in Georgia and the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail in Alabama, where he led the 1965 voting rights march.
In addition to historic sites marking Dr. King’s legacy, other parks will be open as well. This includes Crater Lake National Park.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day fee waiver is one of four this year. The other three will be April 21, September 22 (National Public Lands Day), and November 11 (Veterans Day).
The waivers only apply to park entrance fees. All other charges still apply, such as camping and tours.