Widespread mail thefts reported in southern Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Local police are working with the U.S. Postal Service on investigating widespread mail thefts in southern Jackson County.
Investigators said thieves reportedly broke into mailboxes in the following areas Thursday: Dead Indian Memorial Road, South Pacific Highway (ORE 99), West Glenwood Avenue, South Stage Road, Griffin Creek Road, West Griffin Creek Road, Dark Hollow Road.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, there may be other related cases within other areas of the county. Police also believe the mail thefts could have something to do with overnight vehicle break-ins within the same areas.
A large amount of dumped mail was recovered, but most of it was opened.
- If you’re concerned about mail theft, JSCO offered the following tips:
- If you were expecting a particular piece of mail and you believe it is missing, contact your local post office directly.
- If you believe you may be a victim of stolen credit cards, checks, or other financial information, contact the appropriate financial institution immediately to stop payment on checks and issue a fraud alert.
- If you need to send a payment or documents that contain identifying information, such as your Social Security number, take your outgoing mail to a post office or hand it to your mail carrier; do not leave mail in your mailbox with the flag up.
- If you find discarded mail that you believe to be stolen, take it to your local post office.
- Check your mail daily; do not leave it in the box overnight.
- If you will be out of town, notify your local post office to hold your mail until you return.
If you see any suspicious activity or believe you may have been a victim, call deputies at 541-774-6800.
The USPS has a tool that allows you to digitally preview your incoming mail, so you know what to expect in your mailbox. Learn more about “Informed Delivery” here: https://informeddelivery.usps.com./