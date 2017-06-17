Home
Nearly 3-acre controlled burn near Jacksonville

Near Jacksonville, Ore. —  You may have noticed smoke near Jacksonville on Friday. Applegate Fire District was performing a controlled burn on nearly three acres of land.

It was burning brush, and getting some training in for its firefighters, all in preparation for fire season.

“Good time right now, this time of year, to get some good valuable training for our firefighters. It’s also trying to reduce some of the fire risk around our fire station and the grass fields here at the top of Jacksonville Hill,” said Captain Mike Kuntz, Applegate Valley Fire District.

The captain said now is the time to prepare your home for fire season, depending on weather conditions, fire risk can escalate in a matter of days. He also said you should always maintain a clear and defensible space around your home. Remember to regularly mow your lawn, and don’t put off weeding around your home.

For more information on home fire safety tips, you can visit Applegate Valley Fire District.

