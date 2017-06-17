Oregon nonprofit branches to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Joshua Wilson isn’t even two years old, but he’s already faced some big challenges in his life. He’s currently undergoing treatment for a Wilms’ tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer.
“It got to the size of a softball — an adult sized kidney — when they actually found it and they removed it,” described Zach Wilson, Joshua’s father.
Even though the tumor is gone, Joshua is still battling the disease.
“That’s when they found it spread a little bit and that’s when his chemo treatment got drastically changed and we had to do radiation and chemo at that point.”
But with increasing medical bills, the Wilson family needs help.
That’s where Dollar for Medford comes in. It’s an Oregon non-profit that’s just branched out to Medford.
Members of Mtn. Church met Friday evening to call anyone they knew to sign up and help the Wilson family.
“People sign up for literally just one dollar a month and every month you get a video tells where your dollar is going and who it’s helping,” explained founder Jared Walker.
Each month a hundred percent of the money that’s donated goes to a local family in need.
“You see these families that are going through a lot and you realize there’s a lot of these families that are going through this kind of stuff.”
The help is something that Zach Wilson is thankful for.
“It won’t only help us, but it’ll help out a whole bunch of other families — especially in this community — it’ll be awesome.”
If you’d like to help out Dollar for Medford and the Wilson family, visit dollarfor.org/medford.