Nearly 50 fires reported on ODF-protected land in Southwest Oregon

SOUTHWEST OREGON –  About 50 fires were started after thunderstorms passed over Jackson and Josephine Counties this past weekend.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District said as of Monday morning, 35 of the fires were active. 20 of those had been put out, and 15 are in various stages of response. The majority were completely lined.

The largest fires were just under five acres in size.

ODF said, “At this time, there are currently no homes threatened, despite the large amount of fires burning on the landscape. A reconnaissance flight was sent out at 8:30 a.m. to fly over current incidents and look for new reports of smoke; new fires will likely emerge throughout the day as temperatures heat up. Residents in areas where lightning struck should report any smoke by calling 911.”

