New Affordable Housing for Fire Impacted Community

Talent, Ore- Residents were able to move into a new affordable housing development and talent last week.

A lot of the families and individuals there were directly affected by the 2020 Almeda Fire.

The developers behind the project, Commonwealth Development Corporation teamed up with ACCESS and Unity.

They created the 72-unit Renaissance flats hoping to remove barriers and allow greater access to affordable housing for the Rogue Valley Latino community.

A grand opening for the Renaissance flats is planned for November 29.

