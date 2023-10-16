World’s Largest earthquake Drill, The Great ShakeOut

Oregon- The world’s largest earthquake drill is taking place this week.

The Great ShakeOut invites everyone to drop, cover, and hold on at 10 a.m. on October 19

Millions throughout Oregon will participate at homes, schools, and businesses. On the same day, Jackson County is conducting a citizen alert test.

Registered residents will receive a call text or email between 10 into with critical information on a variety of emergencies.

To register for citizen alert, go to the Jackson County website. And to hear more about the Great ShakeOut go to shakeout.org/Oregon

