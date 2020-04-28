New bike service comes to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.— An Ashland woman is bringing a new bike service to the city.
It’s called Bring It Ashland, and it’s a service that picks up any items someone could need, groceries, books, coffee, etc. and delivers it to your door.
Bree Nettie, the owner of the business, says she’s a hairdresser and had to stop working due to stay at home orders.
She says she wanted to continue helping people in her community while also making some money.
“I was just bottoming out. I was so sad, I was like I’m going to lose everything because I don’t have any income and I can’t do my work and I love my work,” Nettie sais. “I just realized it one day that there was something I could do.”
Nettie says she is taking safety precautions by using a mask everywhere she goes and changing her gloves after every transaction.
Fees start as low as $5 but can vary.
The service is open from Wednesday through Sunday.
If you’d like to contact Nettie for delivery, call (541) 631-9328.
