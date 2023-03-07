New bill looking to ensure right to education for disabled students

SALEM, Ore.– A new bill that’s already passed through the senate wants to make sure shortened school days are not used too often for students with disabilities.

State Senator Cedric Hayden said across the state, he’s seen data that shows students with disabilities have more shortened school days than other students.

He said Senate Bill 819 would make sure students with disabilities get their right to a full day of education, unless their parents choose otherwise.

Senator Hayden said, “they need to get their constitutional right. They have a right to education and a person with a disability doesn’t have a less right to be in school for an amount of hours versus someone that in the healthcare industry we might call within the normal limits.”

Hayden said he’s worked to get funding for special needs programs in the senate before and he wants to see the that money is used properly.

The bill passed in the senate and had its first reading in the house Monday.