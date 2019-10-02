New border wall section under construction

YUMA, Ariz. (NBC) – the army corps of engineers released video showing the construction of a new border barrier section just south of Yuma, Arizona.
The construction project is being headed by the Department of Homeland Security with support from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The project is broken up into five sections that will total 22 miles across the desert.
At least seven miles of the project is replacing an old and shorter wall that existed before.
At some points, the fence is sitting no more than three feet from the actual border.
Officials say engineers can construct up to a one-quarter mile of fence per day.
All of the sections are being built simultaneously with two of the sections expected to be completed later this month.