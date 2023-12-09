New Brookings mayor has record for theft, draws comparisons to city manager

BROOKINGS Ore.– NBC5 is learning more about Brookings’ new mayor, Isaac Hodges.

As it turns out, he has a criminal record for theft.

That is drawing comparisons from some in the small community of Brookings, to embattled City Manager Janell Howard and her own legal troubles for theft.

Hodges was sworn into office just this week.

He’s a life-long Curry County resident, the chief operating officer at the Curry Health Network and a registered nurse.

He also pleaded guilty to third degree theft in 2016.

According to court documents, Hodges’ guilty plea came after he stole hydrocodone, which is an opioid.

The Oregon State board of Nursing said Hodges received a chemical dependency assessment in 2016 and treatment was recommended.

He never lost his nursing license, but it was on probation for two years.

Hodges has served on the Brookings City Council since he was appointed in November of 2022.

He was also the only member of the city council that voted against reinstating City Manager Janell Howard after she was put on paid administrative leave by the city.

Howard was charged with a misdemeanor for theft in 2022.

The DA later reduced her charge to a violation, after she pleaded ‘no contest’.

Many city residents have spoken out against the decision to keep Howard on the job and a city police officer even resigned from his position because of it.

The city council’s support of Howard this year is what led to the overwhelming recall of the mayor and two city councilors last month.

NBC5 reached out to Hodges for comment today about his background and feelings about his city manager, but haven’t heard back.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.