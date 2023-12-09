Recent shooting victim still in serious condition

MEDFORD, Ore. – The victim in last week’s (12/1/2023) shooting at Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings is still in serious condition.

18-year-old Grants Pass man Joseph Larry Lopez, was arrested after running from the scene.

That was shortly after an officer found the victim lying on the ground in front of the restaurant.

Lopez is charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault in the first degree.

Medford police say that the incident may have involved a confrontation between two groups.

They want to remind you to stay aware of dangerous or high- tense situations and call 911 in emergencies.

MPD Lt. Rebecca Pietila said,

“We want our citizens to be safe, we want them to feel safe within Medford and we’re doing our best to wrap these cases up and we just want to encourage folks to be non-confrontational. If there’s something that needs to be addressed, call law enforcement to assist you with that.”

The shooting was the first of three in Medford, in the span of five days.

Suspects have been arrested in each case, except for the double fatal shooting at the Charles Point Apartments early Sunday.

Medford police say that they are working on tying up all loose ends and further investigating each case.

If you have information, contact MPD.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.