New camera monitors burns in Ashland Watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new camera is online to help better inform southern Oregonians about controlled burns in the Ashland watershed.
The burns are intended to reduce potential fuel wildfire, thus reducing the risk of a catastrophic wildfire spreading into the city of Ashland.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency project usually keeps citizens informed about burn schedules via their Facebook page and through text alerts. Now, they have a camera pointed at the hills above Ashland that you can check on smoke status any time of day.
The camera images are accompanied by an air quality meter and weather forecast.
On March 26, you may be able to see smoke rising from controlled burns above Reeder Reservoir and near Hald/Strawberry Park.
To receive controlled burn notifications, text WATERSHED in the message line to 888777.