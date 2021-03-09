New CDC guidelines offer slow return to ‘normal’

According to the new guidelines, once fully-vaccinated, people are considered safe to gather indoors without masks or distancing with other vaccinated people, and with low-risk unvaccinated people from a single household.
That’s good news for many grandparents waiting to hug their grandchildren.
Still, with the threat from new variants and growing concerns over a spring break surge, the CDC says vaccinated people should continue wearing masks in public and avoid large gatherings.
They’re also expressing concern about large gatherings over spring break.