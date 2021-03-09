Home
New CDC guidelines offer slow return to ‘normal’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, offering a light at the end of the tunnel for millions eager to return to “normal” life.

According to the new guidelines, once fully-vaccinated, people are considered safe to gather indoors without masks or distancing with other vaccinated people, and with low-risk unvaccinated people from a single household.

That’s good news for many grandparents waiting to hug their grandchildren.

Still, with the threat from new variants and growing concerns over a spring break surge, the CDC says vaccinated people should continue wearing masks in public and avoid large gatherings.

They’re also expressing concern about large gatherings over spring break.

