New clues shed light on Boeing crashes

(NBC News) – With Boeing’s 737 Max-8 aircraft still firmly on the ground and the focus of multiple investigations, we are learning more about two fatal crashes involving the jetliner.
Citing sources with knowledge of the information on the flight voice recorder, Reuters is reporting that before the Lion Air crash that killed 189 last October, pilots were desperately pouring over a handbook while fighting to keep the plane in the air. NBC News did not have access to the flight recording or transcript.
Meanwhile, according to a report from Bloomberg, a day before the accident on another Lion Air flight, an off-duty pilot riding in the cockpit recognized a problem with the MCAS flight control system and told the crew how to disable it.
The information comes as investigators continue to examine data that indicates a faulty sensor ordered the jet to dive during this month’s Ethiopian Air crash, and whether pilots had the necessary training to respond to the emergency.
Speaking for the first time publicly since the accidents, Boeing’s CEO says the company is committed to understanding how and why they happened.
“We’re united with our airline customers, international regulators and government authorities in our efforts to support the most recent investigation, understand the facts of what happened and help prevent future tragedies,” Dennis Muilenburg said.
Boeing has suspended delivery of all new Max jetliners.
