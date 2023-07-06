New details on kidnapping suspect from Wilderville

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– New details are emerging about a Wilderville man, who is charged with kidnapping and raping a 15 year-old in Grants Pass.

GPPD said on June 18th a 15-year-old girl was abducted on the north end of Northeast 7th Street in Grants Pass.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Mark Dastrup of Wilderville.

Police said Dastrup abducted the girl at knife point and Dastrup could be heard on video saying, “be quiet or I will hurt you.”

Dastrup was arraigned by a judge Monday afternoon.

He’s now facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy, kidnapping and sex abuse.

Dastrup is now being held in Josephine County Jail on $250,000 bail.

GPPD did not say anything about the condition of the victim.

Dastrup’s next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.