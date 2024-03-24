New electric vehicle rebate program in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you live in Ashland and are thinking about buying an electric vehicle soon, you might want to hold off for just a bit longer.

Beginning April 3rd, residents in Ashland could get over $10,000 in rebates for the purchase of any electric vehicle. This includes $7,500 from the state, $7,500 In dealer pass-through federal credits, and another $1,000 from the City of Ashland.

The largest rebates will be given to those who qualify for the Oregon Charge Ahead Rebate Program. This program is available to low- or medium-income residents, or non-profit low-income service providers.

If you don’t qualify for the Charge Ahead Program, you can still earn $11,000 in rebates.

For more information click here.

