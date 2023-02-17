DEQ: Bear Creek environmental impacts in ‘good place’ after fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s been nearly a year since the Pacific Pride Fire in downtown Medford.

The Department of Environmental Quality says more than 21,000 gallons of petroleum products entered Bear Creek. To help mitigate the spread booms were placed in the water following the fire.

The department says it doesn’t have any way to track how much petroleum is still in Bear Creek. But it says there is good news.

“You have a large fire, and even explosives that then cause the release of a lot of petroleum products, in terms of that emergency response and cleanup, we are definitely in a good place,” said Dylan Darling with the Oregon DEQ.

Darling says another plus Is we also didn’t see any release of fuel into the Rogue River.