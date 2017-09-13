New fire burning near Chetco Bar Fire

West Fork Indigo Creek, Ore. — A new fire is burning near the Chetco Bar Fire. According to the US Forest Service, the Indigo Fire started up Monday, and is approximately 134 acres in size.
USFS said the Indigo Fire is burning on steep terrain. It has more than three hand crews and two dozers battling the fire. There is no definite cause yet; however, lightning is suspected. The Indigo Fire is burning around 11 miles from the Chetco Bar Fire.
As of Wednesday, the Chetco Bar Fire is nearly 186,000 in size and is 8% contained. USFS is treating both fires separately.
