Confirmed cougar sighting Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police have confirmed a cougar was seen in Klamath Falls.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, the cougar was spotted in the upper Moore Park/Lynwood neighborhood.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are setting up traps in the area.
Police are urging caution when using trail systems in the area until the animal is captured.
If you see the cougar, call 911 immediately.
ODFW offers the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf