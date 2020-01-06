New flaw identified in grounded 737 Max aircraft

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Boeing and FAA inspectors have discovered a new flaw in the 737 Max aircraft.
The wiring issue, announced Sunday, could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 Max.
The New York Times reported Boeing is reviewing whether two bundles of wiring are too close together, which could lead to a short circuit and potentially result in a crash if pilots did not respond appropriately. The FAA flagged the issue as potentially “catastrophic.”
The wiring issue could push back the return of the Max, which was already pushed back until March or later.
The 737 Max was grounded last March after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.