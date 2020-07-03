New flight school coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new partnership to teach high school students how to fly will open this fall at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.
The program is a partnership with local flight school Blue Raven Aviation and charter schools Crater Lake Academy and REACH Charter School.
This is a first of its kind partnership for students in the valley to earn their certification.
With the help of the Southern Oregon Air Academy, students can earn their private pilot license and take the commercial license written exam.
“Once we get back to pre-COVID-19 numbers of people flying again we’re going to be in need of pilots and we want them to be able to have that leg up and be that much closer to being able to fly for the airlines as soon as they graduate,” said Jason Foster, air services and economic developer for the airport.
This opportunity will only be available to the charter schools in the partnership. However, the plan is to expand the flight school to other local high schools in the future.
Students ages 16 or older can still sign up for classes separately through Blue Raven Aviation.
