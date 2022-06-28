Covid cases decline slightly, hospitalizations rising in JaCo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Public Health says in the last few weeks the reported number of Covid-19 cases in the community has decreased slightly. Despite this, hospitalizations are continuing to climb.

Even though there is still a lot of Covid in the community, the county isn’t seeing numbers as high as during the peak Delta and Omicron waves.

But, Public Health Officer Dr. Leona O’Keefe says it’s very easy to contract the virus right now for a number of reasons.

“If I have an active Covid-19 infection, I’m likely to spread it to 10 or 12 other people but at the same time, far fewer people are doing things like wearing masks and limiting large social gatherings, so those two things combined together combined with a lot of virus out there means it’s very easy to contract the disease right now,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

Jackson County remains in the high-risk category. Dr. O’Keefe says that means everyone should consider wearing a mask indoors.