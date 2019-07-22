New interactive fire map

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – If you are heading out of town this summer, an interactive map can help you keep tabs on fire restrictions.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has been revamped over the last few years to make it easier for the public.
According to Bobbi Doan with ODF, the site will also give you information for other fire agencies.
“It is not ODF specific, it still gives you the information so you know when to call the forest service or whatever the jurisdiction is for that spot,” Doan said.
The site can tell you the fire danger levels and the restrictions in place.
